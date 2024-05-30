Trump Supporters Rage Against Guilty Verdict, Chaotic Scenes Outside Courthouse

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Other than the man himself, no one's feeling the sting of Donald Trump's guilty verdict more than his fans -- especially those who gathered outside the NYC courthouse.

Check out these chaotic scenes of red-hat Trump supporters losing their minds after he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial Wednesday. They're relentlessly dropping expletive-ridden rants insisting Trump's innocent -- despite the outcome.

#Breaking - “It’s over! 1776!”

Trump supporters react to the Trump guilty verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case near the courthouse in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Pd84yVEGoV — LUKE2FREEDOM (@L2FTV) May 30, 2024 @L2FTV

One man takes it a step further, wearing a "F*** Biden" flag around his body, declaring to everyone they're "all f***ing dead."

Another declares the judge in the case a "piece of s***," while others continue hurling insults about the supposed future of America, all while referencing 1776 -- the year Congress voted to declare independence.

NOW: TRUMP FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS



Trump supporters outside the courthouse in Manhattan react to the verdict pic.twitter.com/0r6QuMrZ0Z — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 30, 2024 @probablyreadit

The outrage came after the ex-Prez was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The jury deliberated nearly 12 hours before reaching its verdict.

Trump pleaded not guilty and remained defiant throughout the trial -- his defense attorney Todd Blanche also maintained DT's innocence right until the end of the closing arguments.

Play video content Fox News

Trump faces a maximum of 4 years behind bars, although typically defendants in such cases end up getting probation.