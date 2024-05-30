Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Donald Trump Using Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Case to Fundraise

Donald Trump I'm a Political Prisoner!!! Show Me Your $$$ Support

Donald Trump and his people wasted no time, trying to turn his hush money problems into campaign money.

Trump clearly had a feeling he'd be found guilty in his hush money trial, because he had a memo ready to blast out, claiming he was a "political prisoner" ... calling the case "RIGGED" and a witch hunt.

He then went in for the kill ... "YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY! .. So I need 10 MILLION TRUE MAGA PATRIOTS to chip in and proudly shout: I STAND WITH TRUMP!:"

THIS ISN'T OVER

Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying his business records to cover up the $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair secret.

Trump faces up to 4 years in prison, although these violations often end with probation.

Sentencing is set for July 11.

