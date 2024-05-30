Donald Trump Using Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Case to Fundraise

Donald Trump and his people wasted no time, trying to turn his hush money problems into campaign money.

Trump clearly had a feeling he'd be found guilty in his hush money trial, because he had a memo ready to blast out, claiming he was a "political prisoner" ... calling the case "RIGGED" and a witch hunt.

He then went in for the kill ... "YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY! .. So I need 10 MILLION TRUE MAGA PATRIOTS to chip in and proudly shout: I STAND WITH TRUMP!:"

Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying his business records to cover up the $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair secret.

Trump faces up to 4 years in prison, although these violations often end with probation.