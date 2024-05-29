Jill Biden Confirms Mics Will Be Cut Off During Biden-Trump Debate

Play video content ABC

Jill Biden is promising some semblance of decorum for the first 2024 Presidential debate ... teasing how the moderators will put a stop to any rambling with the hit of a switch.

The First Lady stopped by "The View" Wednesday morning, where FLOTUS promised the audience -- and a concerned Sara Haines -- that Pres. Joe Biden and Donald Trump's mics will be turned off during the forthcoming debate to prevent the candidates from talking over one another.

She says this was a key point in the debate agreement, as she noted ... "They've built that in where they're gonna turn off those mics so that somebody can't ramble, or scream at somebody. Not that my husband would be the one doing that."

Trump made headlines in 2020 for constantly interrupting Biden during their initial battle for the presidency. He also infamously followed former political rival Hillary Clinton around the debate stage in 2016.

Still, FLOTUS appeared unfazed about the face-off ... even hyping up her husband's debate skills -- saying the American people are gonna see just how smart he is compared to DT.

She continued ... "[A]nd then you’ll see somebody who -- like you’re saying, I’m gonna use Joy [Behar]'s words -- can’t put a sentence together, and everything is 'beautiful' and it’s 'wonderful.'"

Earlier this month, the 2 presidents agreed to a shockingly early debate, which will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash at the end of June. They are set to face off again in September, where David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate for ABC.