President Biden Hosts White House Dinner For Kenyan Prez, Brad Paisley Performs

JOE BIDEN HOSTS KENYAN PREZ WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER GUEST LIST Sean Penn, Brad Paisley, Clintons

Pres. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden turned the White House into the hottest spot in town with a swanky state dinner for Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife Rachel.

It was quite the guest list, with Sean Penn bagging himself an invite and even guitarist Don McLean strumming his way into the mix at the dinner Thursday -- with none other than country music star Brad Paisley taking the stage to keep the party going.

brad paisley white house dinner
From political heavyweights Bill and Hillary Clinton to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, philanthropist Melinda Gates, tech guru Sheryl Sandberg, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the dinner was a who's who of movers and shakers.

Barack obama white house dinner
Former Prez Barack Obama made an early appearance but didn't stay for dinner. And Hunter Biden was also there ... as he navigates his pending criminal case.

melinda gates white house dinner sub
Guests dined on a menu crafted around a seasonal, summer theme -- with the first course of chilled green tomato soup and mains being lobster poached in butter and smoked short ribs.

joe jill biden william ruto sub
For dessert, they whipped up a homemade white chocolate basket filled with nectarine paste, topped off with the U.S. and Kenyan flags stamped on the cover for some patriotic flair, of course!

