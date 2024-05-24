President Biden Hosts White House Dinner For Kenyan Prez, Brad Paisley Performs

Pres. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden turned the White House into the hottest spot in town with a swanky state dinner for Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife Rachel.

It was quite the guest list, with Sean Penn bagging himself an invite and even guitarist Don McLean strumming his way into the mix at the dinner Thursday -- with none other than country music star Brad Paisley taking the stage to keep the party going.

From political heavyweights Bill and Hillary Clinton to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, philanthropist Melinda Gates, tech guru Sheryl Sandberg, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the dinner was a who's who of movers and shakers.

Former Prez Barack Obama made an early appearance but didn't stay for dinner. And Hunter Biden was also there ... as he navigates his pending criminal case.

Guests dined on a menu crafted around a seasonal, summer theme -- with the first course of chilled green tomato soup and mains being lobster poached in butter and smoked short ribs.