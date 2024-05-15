President Biden Stumbles, Quickly Recovers at Police Memorial Ceremony

Play video content

President Biden's getting better at saving himself from nasty tumbles ... 'cause he was thiiis close to going down Wednesday in the middle of a memorial for fallen police officers.

The commander-in-chief attended the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the Capitol where he walked up a gradual flight of steps, and as they say ... the first step was a doozy.

Check out the clip, JB's left foot kicks that initial step up, but he quickly corrected his gait ... breaking into a half jog to keep himself from faceplanting in front of the crowd.

The Prez made it up the rest of the stairs without incident ... but, a bunch of social media users -- including many Republican accounts -- are highlighting the near slip as an example of his advanced age being an election issue.

Of course, it's nowhere near the worst spill he's taken over the years ... remember, about a year ago POTUS collapsed during the Air Force Academy graduation after tripping over a sandbag.

And, who can forget in 2021 when the president tripped on multiple steps while jogging aboard Air Force One ... before a particularly sneaky stair forced him down to his knee where he collected himself and finished off his run.

Basically, the guy's slipped a lot, but Wednesday's near-fall proves 46 can still recover.