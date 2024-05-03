President Biden's L.A. Visit Cost LAPD Millions in Staffing

President Biden's got a nice chunk o' change for his campaign war chest after visiting Los Angeles, but it did the opposite for the city ... draining millions from the budget.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, additional LAPD staffing costs to keep POTUS secure during his December trip, cost L.A. just north of $2.6 million ... with much of it going toward the boots on the ground.

The biggest cost, by far, is the $1,833,818.07 paid out to regular police officers -- the cops who blocked off roads and provided security for events. The next biggest expense was salaries for sergeants and detective supervisors ... which totaled $540,720.22.

Lieutenants earned about $113K, captains and civilian labor cost around $50K each ... and the expenses got progressively lower for commanders, assistant chiefs and the deputy chief.

The grand total came out to $2,633,847.66 for 19,485 hours of labor for the President's 3 day visit from December 8 to December 10.

The fundraising trip included one huge star-studded event in Holmby Hills, which Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted

Keep in mind, it's common for cities to run up huge law enforcement bills when a president, or former prez, comes to town -- so, $2.6 mil is not an outlandish number in relative terms.