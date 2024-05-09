Joe Biden Flubs Aces Championship Speech, Calls Candace Parker Greatest 'Coach'

Play video content The White House

President Joe Biden has suffered yet another gaffe at a podium ... this time, he incorrectly ID'ed WNBA superstar Candace Parker as a "coach."

The flub happened as Biden was hosting Parker's Las Vegas Aces at the White House to celebrate their 2023 championship.

Speaking to a crowd that had assembled inside of a room at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Biden tried to praise Parker, who couldn't make the ceremony, but he misspoke.

"While she couldn't be here," he said of the newly retired Ace, "I want to acknowledge someone who we consider one of the greatest all-time coaches -- Candace Parker."

Parker, of course, played forward/center throughout her illustrious career ... but never coached a game.

Most of the Aces looked super confused by the comment ... with Kelsey Plum even appearing to crack a smile over it.

But, no one stepped in to correct No. 46 -- and he continued to shovel compliments on Parker ... this time in at least a more factual way.

"She announced her retirement from the game," Biden said of Parker, "and I wanna thank her for an incredible career."

The rest of the event went on without a hitch -- Biden went on to receive a customized Aces jersey and good times seemed to be had by all -- but it's now the second time in the last few weeks that POTUS has caught some heat for his behavior on a mic.

You'll recall, on April 24, he said the word "Pause" when reading off a teleprompter -- causing many to poke fun at him on social media.

Play video content 4/24/24