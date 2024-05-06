Gov. Kristi Noem Suggests Biden's Often-Biting Dog Should Be Put Down

Play video content CBS News

Gov. Kristi Noem is doubling down on shooting and killing her own dog after it got aggressive -- and she's even suggesting Biden oughta follow suit with his pooch.

South Dakota's political leader -- who's been the talk of the town as Trump's prospective VP pick -- went on "Face the Nation" Sunday ... where the hot-button issue of her new book got brought up, where she confessed to putting down her doggy once upon a time.

Noem was asked about a passage in her book which alluded to Joe's own dog, Commander, which has been accused of biting a crap of ton people ... including Secret Service agents.

In addition to defending her story about killing Cricket, Noem also wouldn't apologize about something she wrote ... basically saying that if she were in the White House, one of the first orders of business would be to make sure JB's German shepherd was shipped outta town.

Of course, that doesn't make any sense ... as Joe would be out of the White House in that hypothetical -- and so would his dog. Even now, Commander isn't even on the grounds.

Gov. Noem was told this by the interviewer ... but she pushed back anyway -- and even floated the possibility Biden should have to weigh the decision of killing his dog as well.

It might sound harsh, but Noem says this is what strong leaders do ... making tough calls. Hard to say how this will land with Team Trump in potentially picking her as a running mate.