Kristi Noem Admits She Never Met Kim Jong Un Despite Book Claim

Kristi Noem's book's landed her in hot water again ... this time resulting from a factual error claiming she met Kim Jong Un -- even though the meet never happened.

The South Dakota Governor went on CBS' "Face The Nation" Sunday morning to talk politics and her upcoming autobiography 'No Going Back' ... and, the show's host Margaret Brennan brought up a passage where Noem wrote she met the North Korean dictator.

After writing in her book that she met Kim Jong Un, Kristi Noem was asked if it really happened.



Noem: “I've met with many world leaders…I'm not going to talk about specific meetings with world leaders. I’m just not going to do that.”🤡

Check out the clip ... Noem says the passage's being taken out of the book -- which doesn't come out until Tuesday FWIW -- after the passage was brought to her attention. Basically, arguing she had no idea the story got in there.

When pressed on the issue KN -- who at one time was a frontrunner to be former President Donald Trump's running mate -- touts meeting with other foreign leaders ... but, ultimately says she made a mistake and the publisher's rectifying it.

BTW ... lots of people on Twitter are roasting Governor Noem over the clip -- saying this latest gaffe may knock her out of the race to be Veep, especially after she revealed she shot and killed a dog in the book too.

ICYMI ... Noem writes a story in the book where she took a dog that attacked some chickens and snapped at her to a gravel pit and shot it to death -- a revelation many people on social media called her out for.

The governor defended herself at the time ... saying animals die on farms all time -- so, it's to be expected. As you might imagine, that did little to placate animal lovers.

.@KristiNoem on the controversial story she shared in her new book about killing her 14-month-old dog Cricket, which she calls “a dangerous animal”:



BTW ... she also addressed the dog story on 'FTN' -- saying she included it in the book to show people she's willing to make tough decisions.