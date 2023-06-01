President Joe Biden Trips and Falls Hard During Air Force Graduation Ceremony

Play video content

President Joe Biden knows a thing or two about picking yourself up and trying again ... and he proved it again Thursday during a commencement address to Air Force grads.

Biden was the featured speaker at the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado ... handing out diplomas. At the end of the ceremony, as he was saluting and shaking hands with the grads, when he tripped over a sandbag on the stage and fell shockingly hard.

It looked super serious as Biden crashed to the ground on his side. Secret Service, along with an Air Force officer, rushed to his aid and helped him up.

Biden got back on his feet, pointed to the sandbag, and carried on with the ceremony.

FNC's Matt Finn said, "There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad. He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets ... He appeared alert and in good stamina throughout."

The White House issued a statement, saying the Prez was not injured.

This isn't the first time the Prez has taken a tumble. You'll recall, Biden fell off his bike last summer, during a weekend getaway in Delaware.