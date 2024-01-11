Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Nine Federal Tax Charges

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 9 FEDERAL TAX CHARGES

1/11/2024 3:10 PM PT
hunter biden
Getty

Hunter Biden has pled not guilty to all charges in the DOJ's case accusing the President's son of tax evasion.

As we reported, President Joe Biden's son was indicted last month on 9 charges, including failure to pay taxes, evasion of assessment, filing false or fraudulent tax returns ... and more.

Hunter bIden in court today
Backgrid

Hunter made his first appearance in the case Thursday ... appearing before Judge Mark C. Scarsi, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, at the federal courthouse in downtown L.A.

Hunter bIden in court today
Backgrid

He faces up to 17 years behind bars if convicted.

Special counsel David Weiss brought the case after an investigation involving Hunter's business dealings overseas.

WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON

Prosecutors claim Hunter spent millions on an extravagant lifestyle instead of paying his taxes.

Hunter Biden Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Hunter Biden Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported, Hunter was indicted on separate gun charges back in Sept ... originally getting a plea deal for both the federal tax case and the gun situation.

But, the deal fell through after the judge questioned the terms of the arrangement.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later