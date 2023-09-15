Hunter Biden Grabs Pizza With Son Beau Hours Before Gun Charges

Hunter Biden certainly didn't seem anxious before being indicted, because the day before he was chillin' with his 3-year-old boy Beau Jr., grabbing some grub in Malibu.

President Joe Biden's son was trying to keep a low profile as he attended Wednesday's grand opening celebration of Prince Street Pizza and Irv's Burgers in the Bu.

Check out the photos, obtained by TMZ, Hunter's wearing dark shades and a baseball cap pulled down low.

In one image, Hunter is carrying his kid, Beau, named after his late brother, and the two seem tight. In the other pic, Hunter's getting ready to scarf down a pizza slice as little Beau stands next to him.

We're told the pair had fun together, hanging out for 30 minutes before splitting, with two Secret Service agents shadowing them. Melissa Cohen, Hunter's wife and Beau's mom, also enjoyed the outing, so much so she reportedly stayed behind to have more fun.

The next day, Hunter was indicted on 3 federal criminal charges related to his 2018 purchase of a revolver from a Delaware gun shop.

Hunter allegedly lied on a federal form, violating the law by saying he wasn't using illegal drugs, despite being addicted to crack.