New Jersey Sheriff Sent Department Drone To Investigate Mystery Drones

Sheriff Takes Matters Into His Own Hands ... With His Own Drone!!!

A New Jersey sheriff got sick of waiting around to find out what the hell is going on with mystery drones that have appeared to invade the state ... so he decided to fight fire with fire -- or drone, rather.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy launched a department drone after one of his officers witnessed 50 unmanned aerial vehicles, "coming off the ocean."

Sheriff Matronardy told NewsNation's Rich McHugh the force put up an "industrial grade" drone to follow one of the devices ... but it quickly slipped through their grasp, disappearing.

President-elect Donald Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform Friday ... and in true Trump fashion, he didn't mince words -- "Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!"

Play video content 10g Colin

As we reported ... some New Jersey politicians are irate with the federal government's response to the spate of recent drone sightings, and Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett also had some harsh words about the feds' response -- or lack thereof.

Play video content TMZ Studios