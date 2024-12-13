New Jersey Politicians Slam Federal Government for Lack of Drone Answers

Local politicians in New Jersey are irate with the federal government's response to their recent drone problem, with multiple lawmakers telling us they want the feds to act, and they're worried their constituents will take matters into their own hands -- which could be disastrous.

We spoke with NJ Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia and Middletown Township Mayor Tony Perry about the hundreds of sightings of drones over multiple New Jersey counties in the past month ... and, in a nutshell, they say they need the federal government to act ... NOW!

Play video content TMZ.com

Assemblywoman Fantasia tells us there has been basically no information about the unnerving situation provided by the federal government or state leaders ... and, there's even confusion on which agency is actually running the show.

Fantasia swears the FBI is supposed to take the lead here ... but, notes they didn't have a representative at a Homeland Security briefing Thursday -- a major oversight if true.

DF says she's worried citizens are going to start taking matters into their own hands and shoot down drones -- which could be explosive or carry hazardous material. She's also sure these drones aren't a prank, believing they raise an actual national security threat.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for Mayor Perry ... he's upset about the lack of transparency too -- and, he also thinks these drones are a national security threat that needs to be taken more seriously.

The mayor is very concerned people are going to start opening fire on the drones ... a move he's strongly cautioning people against.

Play video content AP

Perry says the feds haven't offered proof that these drones are safe as they claim ... and, the recent Homeland Security briefing was a total waste of time.

Yesterday, the FBI and DHS also released a joint statement on the drone sightings reported in NJ -- "Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space."

Both Fantasia and Perry wrap up their thoughts in the same way ... blaming Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and the Joe Biden Administration for a lack of transparency and overall -- dangerous -- inaction.

Play video content 10g Colin

Of course, they're far from the first to blast the gov for a lackluster response ... with Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett firing off about the same issues while out in D.C. yesterday.