Secret Service Robot Dogs Protect Mar-a-Lago After Trump Win

Donald Trump's got a new pack watching his back ... 'cause new video shows robot dogs keeping a close eye on the president-elect.

New video taken at Mar-a-Lago shows the robotic rovers prancing across the lawn ... check it out, they're patrolling outside the club, looking for danger. No need for the dogs to go feral on anyone in this clip -- but, they're ready to sic some bad guys if they try to get at Trump.

We've confirmed with a Secret Service source ... these are assets used by the agency, equipped with surveillance technology and a ton of sensors to beef up their protective operations.

We also know armed boat patrols are keeping an eye on Mar-a-Lago too ... so, robot canines aren't the only Secret Service assets protecting Trump.

BTW ... we knew the Secret Service had this technology -- 'cause they debuted it over the summer at a NATO summit.

In the clip, a Secret Service scientist says the dogs are operated by a user, like drones or remote control cars ... so, there's no danger of the robo-dogs gaining free will and choosing to chase their tails all day instead of protecting DJT.

It makes sense the Secret Service would deploy any and all measures at their disposal ... Donald Trump's already been the target of two assassination attempts -- with a bullet striking his ear at his Pennsylvania rally in July.

