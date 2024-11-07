John Hinckley Jr. Tells X Users To Stop Asking Him to Harm Donald Trump

John Hinckley Jr. has seen the vile and hateful comments from X users asking him to harm President-elect Donald Trump ... and he is telling them to knock it off!

As TMZ reported ... the would-be Ronald Reagan assassin posted a harmless post to the social media platform on Wednesday, telling followers to check out his website of music and art ... the post was quickly inundated with users asking John to harm Trump.

And even though we were told local and federal authorities were aware of the comments ... again, John did nothing wrong ... it seems the requests for violence -- joking or not -- did not stop.

Clearly, JH finally had enough, and told everyone to back off, with the message ... "I’m a man of peace now! Please stop with all the negative comments!"

A Secret Service source previously told TMZ … "We are aware of the social media posts, but we are not commenting on matters of protective intelligence."

Trump has already been targeted in 2 assassination attempts this year ... but the messages are made even darker given Hinckley's own history.

John was arrested in March 1981 after he shot and wounded President Reagan outside the Washington Hilton Hotel in D.C. He also injured 3 others in the shooting, including White House Press Secretary James Brady, who was disabled for life by the gunshot wound.

Hinckley remained in a psychiatric institution for the next 3 decades ... and was granted conditional release in September 2016 to live with his mother, after he was no longer deemed a threat.

The motivation behind Hinckley's attack on the president was his obsession with actress Jodie Foster ... which resulted in him being found not guilty by reason of insanity in June 1982.