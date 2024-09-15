Trump Campaign Says Shots Fired in His Vicinity, Former President Is Safe

Update

1:02 PM PT -- CNN is reporting one person has been detained after the shooting.

12:50 PM PT -- Fox News' Sean Hannity has just given a recap of events ... saying he's spoken with Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff -- one of the people golfing with Trump this morning.

Hannity says the two of them were on the fifth hole when shots rang out. He says Secret Service returned fire to where they heard the shots. He says Trump and Witkoff told him Secret Service found an AK-47 at the scene and a suspect was identified and chased by local law enforcement -- unclear if they arrested the suspect.

SH says it's still unclear if the shooter was firing on Trump or if the shooter simply fired his weapon near where Trump happened to be golfing.

12:44 PM PT -- Kamala Harris just tweeted about the shooting ... saying she's glad the former president is safe and adding gun violence has no place in the U.S.A.

12:37 PM PT -- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been informed of the shooting, according to the Daily Mail which cites a White House statement.

Donald Trump's safe after his campaign says gunshots were fired near him ... marking this the second shooting scare of the summer for the Republican candidate.

The former POTUS' campaign team put out a statement just minutes ago ... assuring people 45 is safe after gunshots popped off "in his vicinity."

His communications director, Steven Cheung, adds the campaign has no further details at this time.

Politico reporter Meridith McGraw says multiple shots were fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach today -- where DJT was reportedly playing a round of golf.

We've reached out to Secret Service and the local sheriff's office for more details ... so far, no word back.

Of course, this shooting comes about two months after a sniper shot at the former president during a Pennsylvania rally ... killing two people and striking Trump in the ear.

Trump had to wear a bandage on his ear for a couple weeks after the incident ... though he's ultimately recovered from the shooting which caused a major uproar and led to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepping down.

It is unclear why the shooting happened or who was the target ... though it appears the shots were not fired at the former president this time.

A representative for the Secret Service tells us, "The U.S. Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m," reiterating Trump is safe and saying more details will come soon.