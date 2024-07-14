Donald Trump Seen for First Time Since Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump has resurfaced after being shot in the ear in an assassination attempt.

The former president was seen walking down the steps of his jet ... with Secret Service close by his side.

He landed at Newark Liberty International Airport around midnight.

Trump was expressionless as he came down the ramp .... waiving to photogs who were on the tarmac.

He had a white bandage on his right ear, and it's clear he literally dodged a fatal bullet by centimeters.

TMZ obtained video of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, as he was firing at the former president, striking 3 people. One died almost instantly ... 2 others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Trump's head of communications said, “Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America.”

Trump, who was treated at a Pennsylvania medical facility, is gearing up for the Republican National Convention Monday. It's unclear if the shooting will change his plans, but it seems like a safe bet he will be there front and center to accept the nomination.