Kim Kardashian Bares Tight Leather Ensemble in New Photos

Kim Kardashian went all in on leather in her latest Instagram post -- and she also gave everyone a good hard look at her famous ass!

The SKIMS founder uploaded 3 photos to IG earlier this week, showing herself in tight black leather pants with red leather underwear and a red leather top that partially exposed her hourglass figure.

Check out the pics ... Kim could easily pass for a version of Catwoman -- minus the mask of course. She also put her booty on full display ... along with her zippered leather underwear.

All we can say is enjoy the photos ... but this isn't the first time Kim has gone leather crazy.

You may recall in 2021 ... Kim hit the MET Gala in NYC, wearing black leather from head to toe with a full face mask -- complete with zippers and a ponytail hole.

That same year ... Kim donned a form-fitting mocha leather dress with matching long leather gloves while being honored at the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards.

