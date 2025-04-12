Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Bares Tight Leather Ensemble in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Channels Leather-Clad Catwoman ... And Check Out My Booty!!!

Published
kim k instagram main
Instagram / @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian went all in on leather in her latest Instagram post -- and she also gave everyone a good hard look at her famous ass!

The SKIMS founder uploaded 3 photos to IG earlier this week, showing herself in tight black leather pants with red leather underwear and a red leather top that partially exposed her hourglass figure.

Check out the pics ... Kim could easily pass for a version of Catwoman -- minus the mask of course. She also put her booty on full display ... along with her zippered leather underwear.

All we can say is enjoy the photos ... but this isn't the first time Kim has gone leather crazy.

kim kardashian leather black sub getty swipe
Getty

You may recall in 2021 ... Kim hit the MET Gala in NYC, wearing black leather from head to toe with a full face mask -- complete with zippers and a ponytail hole.

1102-kim-k-getty-01
Getty

That same year ... Kim donned a form-fitting mocha leather dress with matching long leather gloves while being honored at the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards.

TMZ.com

And there are similar examples of Kim in her leather attire over the years ... but you get the idea. Kim just loves her leather!

