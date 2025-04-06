Kim Kardashian Brings Kids to SKIMS Drive-In, Poses on Hood of Vintage Car

Kim Kardashian's proving she really can do it all ... pulling mom duty and still running a successful business -- all while striking some sultry poses!

The reality television star and fashion mogul brought three of her kiddos to Mel's Diner, a famous restaurant on the Sunset Strip in L.A., which has been transformed into the SKIMS Drive-In for the week -- a pop-up for Kardashians famous brand complete with an exclusive menu and clothing options.

KK looked fantastic ... pulling up to the event in clothing from her shapewear brand -- beige leggings and matching top clinging tightly to her slender frame.

She posed on the hood of a vintage car -- vanity license plate reading "SKIMS," of course ... and eyes smoldering for the camera.

Instead of getting a sitter, Kim brought her kiddos to the diner with her ... at different times carrying Chicago and Psalm who are 7 and 5 respectively. Her son Saint pulled up in a New Orleans Saints jacket and walked with his mom.

While three of her kids attended, Kim's eldest daughter North wasn't there ... unclear why she didn't come though we know her dad Kanye West -- with whom she she shares a close relationship -- is out of the country, so she wasn't visiting him.

As you know ... Kim and Kanye have been feuding in recent weeks -- with sources telling us Kim is weighing a move to strip Kanye of legal custody of their children.

The final straw came when Kanye released a song featuring their daughter North which Diddy -- speaking with West from behind bars -- also appeared on. Kim was totally opposed to their daughter hopping on the track.

We're also told Kim's worried about the impact Kanye's online rants will have on their children ... especially his personal attacks on her family.

We spoke with Dr. Phil on the "2 Angry Men" podcast too ... and, he says Kim could also lose the kids if she's not careful. Watch the clip for yourself to hear why.