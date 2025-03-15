Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Fighting Over Song Apparently Featuring Diddy, North

Kanye West has just released a new song apparently featuring Diddy, his son Christian "King" Combs and Ye's daughter North ... this after Kim Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop him.

The rapper just dropped the track on his X account minutes ago ... saying the song's titled "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE" -- before saying the producer who is currently in prison is featured on it.

LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE



YE KANYE WEST

PUFF DADDY feat.

KING COMBS (PUFF Son)

NORTH WEST

JASMINE WILLIAMS (new Yeezy artist from Chicago)



NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/CAQycwkACz — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 15, 2025 @yefanatics

'LONELY ROADS' kicks off with a voice that certainly sounds like Diddy's ... telling Ye he appreciates him taking care of his kids and reaching out -- 'cause no one else has in recent months.

West responds by saying Diddy raised him ... even when the two didn't know each other, and the voice on the other end of the call says he's feeling a lot of love.

Ye's daughter North raps "When you see me shining, then you see the light" and other lines. Like we said, Christian Combs also spits a verse -- and Jasmine Williams, an artist from Chicago according to Ye, sings as well.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ this track nearly didn't come out ... 'cause Kim tried really hard to get Ye not to release the song.

North went to visit her dad at the studio recently -- the first time he has seen any of his kids in weeks, we're told -- and, he had her record vocals he put on a song with Diddy. Our sources claim he told her he would release his upcoming Sunday Service.

Play video content TMZ.com

When Kim found out, we're told she sent out legal letters demanding a cease & desist. An emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge, which sources say Kanye did not join, was held ... and, sources claim Kanye promised not to drop the song.

Kim doesn't want North involved in her dad's recent behavior, our sources say ... or any of the drama surrounding Diddy who is facing federal sex trafficking charges. She's called everyone she could to keep this song from coming out.

Worth noting ... just before he posted the song, Kanye shared a text conversation he claims was with Kim -- and, he told his fans the two were going to war. This appears to be the opening salvo.

As you know ... Kanye has started numerous firestorms in recent months -- claiming he's a Nazi in online tirades and selling shirts with swastikas on them. He's also apparently going through a split with his wife, Bianca Censori ... but we've seen them together since news first broke.