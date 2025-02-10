Kanye West Selling Swastika Shirt, Link From Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West is using his $8 million Super Bowl commercial to sell $20 shirts featuring nothing more than a hate symbol.

The rapper's website, Yeezy dot com, has only one thing for sale at the moment ... a white shirt emblazoned with a black swastika.

Kanye shelled out $8 million for a 30-second ad during the TV broadcast for Super Bowl LIX ... encouraging folks to go to his website ... and anyone following through is now being greeted by a swastika shirt.

The merch comes on the heels of Kanye's antisemitic, racist and misogynistic social media rant ... where he declared himself a Nazi and a big fan of Adolf Hitler.

Now, he's hawking merch with symbols directly associated with Hitler and Nazis.

A source close to Kanye tells TMZ ... his Super Bowl ad generated $2 million in sales.

So it appears there is a market out there for this sort of thing ... at $20 a pop, this means Kanye sold 100,000 swastika shirts.

Kanye's switched his controversial commentary over to Instagram after Elon Musk censored him from X for posting pornography, and Ye appeared to deactivate his account himself ... and he's got some thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.

