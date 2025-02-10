Kanye West Selling Swastika Shirt, Link From Super Bowl Commercial
Kanye West I'm a Capitalist Nazi
Kanye West is using his $8 million Super Bowl commercial to sell $20 shirts featuring nothing more than a hate symbol.
The rapper's website, Yeezy dot com, has only one thing for sale at the moment ... a white shirt emblazoned with a black swastika.
Kanye shelled out $8 million for a 30-second ad during the TV broadcast for Super Bowl LIX ... encouraging folks to go to his website ... and anyone following through is now being greeted by a swastika shirt.
The merch comes on the heels of Kanye's antisemitic, racist and misogynistic social media rant ... where he declared himself a Nazi and a big fan of Adolf Hitler.
Now, he's hawking merch with symbols directly associated with Hitler and Nazis.
A source close to Kanye tells TMZ ... his Super Bowl ad generated $2 million in sales.
So it appears there is a market out there for this sort of thing ... at $20 a pop, this means Kanye sold 100,000 swastika shirts.
Kanye's switched his controversial commentary over to Instagram after Elon Musk censored him from X for posting pornography, and Ye appeared to deactivate his account himself ... and he's got some thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's halftime show.
Ye says Kendrick had the best halftime show since Michael Jackson ... and he's got a lot more to say too ... expressing himself as only Kanye can.