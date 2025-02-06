Kanye West Says He Wants 'Hero' Diddy Free From Jail

Updates

8:15 PM PT -- Kanye West went on a rant after his initial X post about freeing Diddy from jail ... saying twice "SLAVERY IS A CHOICE" ... and sharing his admiration for Diddy.

Kanye wrote ... "THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL F***ING KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F***ING INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO."

The rant also included ... "WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS F*** ALL YALL N***S SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING SHIT AGAIN EVER."

Diddy finally has a major celebrity in his corner amid being locked up in jail ... and it's Kanye West.

Kanye (Ye) took to X on Wednesday night, shockingly pleading for Diddy to be released from federal jail. Ye keeps his statement to the point simply writing, "FREE PUFF."

Ye continues with a series of expletives ... calling out other celebrities for watching "OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH*T"

Kanye doubles down by sharing a video on Instagram where he's seen having a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian.

Needless to say people on social media are outraged by Ye's support of the music mogul who's currently at MDC Brooklyn, awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

We should also note, Ye is following two people on Instagram ... his wife, Bianca Censori and now, Diddy.

As you know ... Puff is also facing a ton of lawsuits from people claiming they were harmed by him through drugs, alcohol and physical abuse.