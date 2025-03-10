Bianca Censori Goes Nearly-Nude On Rollerblades In Photo Shoot

Bianca Censori has dropped what could be her most provocative photo shoot yet ... this time, on rollerblades.

On Sunday night, Bianca shared a series of 22 photos on Instagram, leaving little to the imagination as she is seen in just a nude bra and thong.

No need to worry about her safety, she's also rocking knee and elbow pads.

The photos seem to be from a while back, as Ye's wife captions them "Italy, 2023."

The exact timing is unclear, but you'll recall, Kanye West and Bianca were reportedly banned from a Venice water taxi company in September 2023 for indecent exposure.

Play video content 2/2/25 TMZ.com

Of course, more recently, Censori turned heads on the Grammys red carpet, wearing a sheer dress that barely covered anything.

New Post by Bianca Censori on Instagram pic.twitter.com/cfxM3vU8Hj — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) March 3, 2025 @yzyjohnny

In fact, just last week she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself completely nude, striking a pose on the floor with only a pair of stilettos on her feet.