Bianca Censori Goes Nearly-Nude On Rollerblades In Photo Shoot

Published
Bianca Censori has dropped what could be her most provocative photo shoot yet ... this time, on rollerblades.

On Sunday night, Bianca shared a series of 22 photos on Instagram, leaving little to the imagination as she is seen in just a nude bra and thong.

Bianca Censori skates ls ws 3
No need to worry about her safety, she's also rocking knee and elbow pads.

The photos seem to be from a while back, as Ye's wife captions them "Italy, 2023."

Bianca Censori skates ls ws 2
The exact timing is unclear, but you'll recall, Kanye West and Bianca were reportedly banned from a Venice water taxi company in September 2023 for indecent exposure.

020225_kanye_bianca_kal 2/2/25
PULLING UP
Of course, more recently, Censori turned heads on the Grammys red carpet, wearing a sheer dress that barely covered anything.

In fact, just last week she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself completely nude, striking a pose on the floor with only a pair of stilettos on her feet.

One thing's for sure ... Bianca knows how to keep everyone watching.