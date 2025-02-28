Kanye West Wears Swastika T-Shirt in Public After Declaring He's a Nazi

Play video content BACKGRID

If you thought Kanye West couldn’t shock us anymore with his Nazi-loving opinions, think again -- he was spotted wearing one of the swastika T-shirts he was selling on his site before it went dark.

Check out the video -- the rapper was dressed in the shirt while out in L.A. Thursday, chatting with a group of guys. He then noticed the camera and made sure to stroll farther into the frame, ensuring a full, uninterrupted view of him in the shirt.

It’s a disturbing sight -- Kanye standing there alone in the shirt, staring at the camera and scanning his surroundings like he’s completely oblivious to the weight of what he’s doing.

He doubled down on the intention behind his actions, tweeting Friday, "It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a Swastika T on".

The troubling sighting comes just weeks after he started selling merch with the symbol directly linked to Hitler and Nazis on his Yeezy website, and even took out a Super Bowl TV ad hyping his site ... following his claim he was a Nazi and calling Hitler "so fresh." Days later, he tweeted he wasn't a Nazi anymore ... but then deleted that and a bunch of other posts. But it looks like he's back courting controversy again.