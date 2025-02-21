Kanye West Wants In After Steve Bannon Accused of Displaying Nazi Salute

Steve Bannon Can Do a Nazi Salute, But Not Me???

Kanye West is PO'd he can't do a Nazi salute without getting canceled ... after Donald Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon was accused of flashing the hate gesture during his Thursday night speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

You can see clearly in the video -- Bannon is pumped up ... encouraging the CPAC audience in D.C. to "fight, fight, fight" before briefly stretching his right arm out in a diagonal motion with an open palm facing down. He takes in the cheers from the crowd for a moment, then nods, concluding ... "Amen."

Ye seemed jealous ... tweet-quoting overnight the video with "Whits [sic] guys have all the fun."

His remark comes just two weeks after he went on an antisemitic, racist and misogynistic X rant in which he claimed he's a Nazi and called Hitler "so fresh."

The "Runaway" rapper has since claimed to have come to the "realization" that he is not a Nazi ... but just minutes before tweeting his double-standard quip about Steve last night, he wrote ... "When I use a swastika I render myself unusable to users."

Bannon's apparent use of the Hitler gesture comes after the face of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), billionaire Elon Musk, was accused of -- and celebrated by many -- for a twice giving Nazi salute at Trump's presidential inauguration.