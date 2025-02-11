Kanye West Sued By Jewish Yeezy Staffer Who Claims He Praised Hitler

Kanye West bullies his Jewish staffers at Yeezy and rubs their noses in his adoration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

Ye is being sued by a Jewish woman who claims she worked as a marketing specialist at Yeezy until she was unceremoniously fired for having the gall to complain about his antisemitism.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims Ye once texted her and another Jewish staffer in a group chat, "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler."

She says Kanye messaged her "I Am A NAZI" in response to her suggesting he issue a statement condemning any ties with Nazism after his 2024 album "Vultures Vol. 1" sparked controversy for its antisemitic lyrics and cover art.

The woman claims Kanye would often berate and verbally abuse her in group chats ... telling her, "Cut the bull***" and "F*** out of here" in one exchange. In another, she claims he called her a "heartless sociopath" and told her to "shut the f*** up bitch."

Other bigoted vitriol Kanye allegedly sent her way ... "Hail Hitler," "You Ugly as F***," "You stupid a** corny bitch," "You Piece of S***" and "F*** You Bitch."

She even claims Kanye messaged her, "You what's left after I said deathcon" ... a reference to his infamous 2022 tweet where he threatened to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

In the suit, the woman claims she reported Ye's harassing behavior to her manager and was promptly fired.

She says Kanye once dared her, "Now sue me you corny a** bitch" ... and now she's going after him for damages.