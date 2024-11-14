Kanye West's Ex-Employee Sues Him for Flaunting Sex With Bianca, Nazi Gear

One of Kanye West's ex-employees is lashing out at his former boss, accusing him in a new lawsuit of antisemitism and lewd conduct with Bianca Censori ... during what were supposed to be work meetings.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Murphy Aficionado says he worked for Ye as a project manager, and claims Kanye was a nightmare boss. According to the suit, Kanye summoned him to a Beverly Hills hotel room in November 2022, and when he entered, Ye was shirtless and out of breath with his pants unbuttoned and his then-girlfriend Bianca was topless with her hands barely covering her breasts. He says it was obvious they had just had sex.

During the encounter, Ye referred to Candace Owens' former lawyer as a "Jewish spy." Then, Aficionado says, Kanye abruptly dashed toward the room where Bianca was and said, "Wait right here. Do NOT leave." He says within seconds he could hear "loud moaning and clapping" and it was apparent they were having sex again.

And, it gets even wilder ... Aficionado says 10 minutes later, Ye came back out as if nothing had happened, sporting a T-shirt with a swastika and asked him, "Don't you like my shirt?"

Aficionado claims Kanye then sat down with him, and showed him nude photos of Kim Kardashian.

In the suit, filed Thursday by attorney William Reed, Aficionado says Ye called him later that week for another hotel room meeting, and this time he saw his boss and a famous NFL wide receiver wearing only towels around their waists, getting ready for massages.

He claims he again had to sit uncomfortably waiting, as Ye demanded, and again, he heard "clapping and moaning" from the bedroom ... presumably the sounds of Ye and the masseuse having sex. When Ye left the room, the NFL star went in, and Aficionado had to endure more sounds of banging.