Kanye West's Ex-Fixer Alleges He Was Hired to Follow Bianca Censori, Investigate Kardashians

Kanye West is being sued by a man claiming to be his former director of intelligence ... who has alleged the rapper ordered him to orchestrate investigations into both wife Bianca Censori and former in-laws, the Kardashians.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ ... the man -- who is suing anonymously as John Doe -- claims the rapper never paid him for work done over several pay periods and caused him emotional distress.

Per the lawsuit, in December 2022, Ye had initially hired the staffer to be his campaign manager for his presidential run ... but later reworked his role to be Yeezy's "Director of Intelligence."

The man claims the position required him to be responsible for handling Ye's NDAs and other investigations ... which included closer looks at the Kardashians and Bianca.

The man says he was tasked with hiring private investigators to "tail" Bianca, without her knowledge, whenever she traveled solo -- including during visits with her family in Australia.

He also alleges he was tapped to look into the Kardashians' "supposed various criminal links" ... and says Ye believed his former in-laws participated in "sex trafficking."

Doe alleges in May 2024, Ye began exhibiting erratic behavior, possibly as a result of his alleged nitrous oxide usage, after implanting titanium grills on his teeth. Also in the docs, around the same time, Doe says Ye began laying off employees involved in the leadership of the Yeezy brand.

Doe claims his working relationship came to a head with Kanye after he shared complaints from a Donda Academy staffer ... who alleged children had been abused at the school and nothing was done to report the problem.

Doe says KW responded to the news by yelling and cursing at him, as well as threatening the man with "great bodily harm."

Doe alleges Ye's enforcers sent him threats in the aftermath of the confrontation, which he says triggered his PTSD from his time in the military.

The John Doe is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.