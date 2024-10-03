Kanye West Continues to Enjoy Tokyo Without Wife Bianca Censori

Steps Out in Tokyo Without Bianca, Again

Kanye West appears to still be flying solo while enjoying Tokyo, Japan ... since the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, was noticeably MIA on his latest excursion.

Check it out ... Ye, dressed in an all-white sweatsuit, happily signed the wall of a Jamaican restaurant in the capital city after he enjoyed a meal of jerk chicken.

According to reports, the music mogul visited the shop twice in one day ... and was so pleased with the food, he offered up his signature and a little design for the restaurant's walls.

However, the outing raises questions about his significant other's whereabouts. The last time Ye and Bianca were spotted together was back on September 20, when the couple enjoyed a shopping day in Tokyo.

All seemed to be well between the pair, at the time ... with Bianca rocking her signature nearly-naked look while embarking on a shopping spree.

Yet, Bianca hasn't been spotted by Ye's side since ... which is odd for the usually inseparable duo. Trouble in Paradise?

As TMZ previously reported, Kanye popped up in Tokyo again at the end of September, where he took in a wrestling match sans Bianca.

In fact, the Yeezy architect was nowhere to be found when wrestler La Dinastia Wagner walked through the crowd and fist-bumped KW ... who appeared to be accompanied by friends.

Still, while Bianca's fashion is bolder than most, she tends to shy away from the limelight ... rarely speaking while out and about with her hubby.