Kanye West Performs with Kids in China, Bianca Censori Films Family Concert

Kanye West's starting a family band ... bringing out his entire brood to perform with him in China in front of a packed stadium.

The rapper brought out North, Saint, Chicago and even little Psalm to take the stage with him for the 'Vultures' Listening Party at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan.

Check out the clip ... Ye brings out all four of his kiddos -- and, the stadium goes absolutely nuts, screaming wildly for the whole Kardashian-West clan.

The kids do a lot of jumping around in the fog onstage ... and, they look like they're having the best take your kids to work day of all time.

Play video content LS

Kanye's better half, Bianca Censori, played the role of proud stepmom at the show too ... filming the performance on her iPhone -- including the family quintet, we gotta think.

BTW ... Kanye and his kids performed his hit song "Everybody" -- a song we told you he did not clear with the Backstreet Boys back when he first released it. However, we did note he may be allowed to play it through a loophole, unclear if that's the case here.

Bianca Censori & North West Spotted together in China.



Mum loves her kids.. pic.twitter.com/s0DClyZjsb — Ye (@ye_world_) September 15, 2024 @ye_world_

Worth noting ... before the show, Bianca got a little one-on-one time with at least one of the kids -- North, who she's pretty close with just in general.

The two grabbed breakfast together at the InterContinental Haikou Seaview Sunday morning, hours before the big show ... no word on whether butterflies in her stomach made it hard to choke the meal down -- but, she's kinda a pro at this point.

Play video content

North was just onstage with Ye in South Korea a few weeks ago and has regularly made appearances with him dating back to last December ... so she's probably helping her siblings deal with their own stage anxiety, if they have any.

Play video content TMZ Studios