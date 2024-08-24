Kanye West Takes Daughter North to Korean Toy Store After 'Vultures' Event

Kanye West's living it up in South Korea with his family ... taking his daughter North to a toy store for a little shopping R&R.

The doting dad of four hit the kids store with North Saturday ... checking out some of the hottest items South Korea has to offer together while North's little siblings and Ye's better half Bianca Censori were off on their own.

Unclear if this was just a Ye/North outing or if the rest of the group was in a different part of the store when these pics were snapped ... but, either way, it's some quality time for North and her old man.

As we told you, Kanye and his kids -- sans son Saint -- are out in Korea with Bianca ... hanging out in the country after their dad lit up the stage at his "Vultures 2" listening event on Friday.

North, Chicago & Psalm West vibing to “Carnival” during the Vultures 2 listening experience in Vultures Korea LP

Credit : @EddLuu pic.twitter.com/pRTVTk5xGJ — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) August 23, 2024 @yefanatics

North's been a constant presence at Kanye's events over the months ... and, Korea proved no different with North jumping around in a circle with her younger siblings, Chicago and Psalm.

After the show, North went out with Kanye and Bianca ... with photos capturing the trio conversing with fans and fashion moguls alike.

BTW, Kanye didn't just leave Saint at home -- 'cause Kim Kardashian shared photos of their son in Madrid, meeting Real Madrid players like Jude Bellingham ... so, he's enjoying a vacation more in tune with his passions at the moment.