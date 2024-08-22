Bianca Censori Wears Tiny Bra For KFC Fast-Food Run With Kanye West
BIANCA CENSORI YE'S SIZZLIN' SIDE AT KFC!! 🍗
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori made a surprise KFC pit stop -- 'cause even celebs sometimes need some finger-lickin’ goodness every now and then!
The couple was recently spotted on CCTV ordering at an L.A. counter of the fast-food joint like any other regular customers -- but of course, Bianca wasn't about to go unnoticed ... keeping things spicy, flaunting serious cleavage in a barely-there bra.
Kanye was the polar opposite as usual -- wrapped up in a white hoodie, peering at the menu board, figuring out what to order.
But, you can bet Ye has his KFC favorites locked in ... he name-dropped the fast-food joint in his 2021 track "Lord I Need You."
As we know, Ye’s not one to shy away from family-friendly budget bites -- both he and B are Cheesecake Factory regulars.
Looks like the pair were craving some ol' fashioned comfort food ... Stars -- they're just like us!