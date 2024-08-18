Kanye West and Bianca Censori Roll Up to Trump Rally in Beverly Hills

Kanye West is still riding for Donald Trump, but now he's doing it in a Cybertruck with new wife Bianca Censori ... and their surprise appearance at a Trump rally quickly got outta hand.

Ye and Bianca rolled up Saturday in Bev Hills, where supporters of the former president were waving American flags and "Make America Great Again" banners. They just stopped on the side of the road, but that was enough to fire up the crowd.

Check out the video ... a group swarms the Tesla, not realizing at first it's Kanye behind the wheel, but when they spot him, they go nuts and start chanting his name!

The rabid fans whipped out their phones to document the moment, and Ye seems to be soaking up the adulation.

Bianca, on the other hand, didn't seem all that political.

Mrs. West was staring straight ahead out the windshield, looking very much like she wanted to be anywhere but there -- and, she got her wish.

Kanye drove off when the chants made it seem like a rally for him, and not Trump.

Obviously, Ye has backed Trump in the past, visiting with him multiple times -- while in the White House and after.

Most notably, he and and white nationalist Nick Fuentes had dinner with DT in 2022 at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.