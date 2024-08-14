Bianca Censori Wears Micro Dress for Dinner With Kanye West's Kids

Bianca Censori is continuing her nearly-naked signature style to include an itty-bitty micro ensemble ... which we're not entirely sure can be called a dress.

While the Yeezy architect was technically covered up for an outing at Nobu Malibu with husband Kanye West's kids and some of her own family ... BC's outfit still left very little to the imagination -- as the scrap of clothing hung low enough to just barely cover her rump.

The top of the garment was equally risqué, as the "dress" covered only a portion of her breasts ... revealing ample cleavage for the family meal.

However, she did don a pair of skin-colored tights ... which likely helped make the outfit acceptable for Nobu's dress code.

For those wondering, the celebrity hot spot demands "smart/business casual" attire ... but does allow jeans ... and itty-bitty scraps of fabric, it seems.

Bianca has made it her mission to normalize the nearly nude look since becoming Mrs. West a couple years back. This summer alone, Bianca has worn everything from a see-through bodysuit, to a micro bikini top, to tiny boy shorts, while stepping out with her superstar hubby.

Even when spending time with Ye's kids, Bianca seems determined to display her assets. As TMZ previously reported, Bianca wore a tight compression shirt and booty shorts to catch a screening of "Deadpool & Wolverine" with Kanye and his oldest, North West.