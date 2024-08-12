Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Drops Sexy Dance with Party Babe

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West got two times the fun partying with wifey Bianca Censori ... as she got up close, dancing with a smokin' hot babe.

Check out the clip: BC was shaking it for Ye while he spun the decks at a wild party over the weekend ... but instead of the rapper stepping in, another partygoer couldn’t keep her eyes and hands off of Mrs. West.

Bianca didn’t bat an eye as her new companion moved in, grabbing her ass and sensually caressing her hips, back and arms.

It was pretty clear the unidentified temptress was into Bianca, who, oddly, was fully clothed! Imagine if Bianca had shown up in her usual barely-there or see-through outfits.

The dance floor hook-up went down as Ye celebrated the release of his "Vultures 2" album ... which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 200 -- shut out of the top spot by his archenemy Taylor Swift.