Bianca Censori Uncensored for Birthday Dinner, Boobs Fully Out In See-Through Bodysuit

Bianca Censori reigns supreme in the world of risqué fashion --. but she took things to the next level with her latest look by completely freeing the nipple while out to dinner.

The Aussie model made a wildly bold statement as she and hubby Ye exited his Cybertruck Thursday ... wearing a sheer nude bodysuit that left absolutely nothing to the imagination, which made it look like she was walking in L.A.’s Giorgio Baldi completely unclothed.

The plunging bodysuit seemed almost unnecessary ... and even by Bianca's bold standards, this look was off the charts scandalous with her tatas fully on display for all to see.

Interestingly ... her attire (or lack thereof) didn't seem to be off-limits for the restaurant -- because there's video of her inside having a ball with the friends she and Ye met up with.

Giorgio Baldi usually features a smart casual dress code, but it doesn't seem like the staff blinked as Bianca strutted in practically naked ... and ditto for the other dinner guests who sat down to break bread with the edgy couple.

Ye and BC were chowing down with actress Jaime King and Tony DeNiro -- not to mention Ye's longtime pal/biz manager John Monopoly and his own lady friend ... BTW, it was JM's birthday. And, from what we're being told ... KW gifted a whole ass Cybertruck. Generous!