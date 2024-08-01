Bianca Censori Goes Nearly Naked For Beverly Hills Shopping Trip

Bianca Censori is shopping for something, but it's definitely not clothes -- because she doesn't really wear any ... and this week was no different.

Kanye West's wife was back at it again Thursday during a solo shopping trip in Beverly Hills ... wearing nothing but a small sheer dress, which makes her look practically nude.

As you can see ... Bianca waltzed right in to some fancy shops without a care in the world ... or a bra, for that matter. And yet, she had all the confidence in the world.

Check out the pics ... Bianca's thong is clearly visible under her see-through minidress. The only other thing covering up any semblance of skin here are her heels, and they're super small too.

No shame in Bianca's game though ... as you know by now, this is totally her thing.

We've seen BC show off the goods in all sorts of different looks that do little to hide her private parts.

But just when we think we've seen it all, Bianca comes up with something new to command attention and eyeballs.

It's funny ... there's a security guard outside the store but they don't have to worry about Bianca shoplifting ... 'cause she's literally an open book, and there's nowhere to hide anything.