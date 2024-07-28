Bianca Censori Wears Tiny Shorts, Takes North West to 'Deadpool 3' with Kanye

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are clearly cinephiles ... with the pair hitting another movie in their regular attire -- and, this time North West's with them for a flick that might be a little mature for her.

The couple hit a movie theater in Los Angeles Saturday ... Kanye wrapped up in a black hoodie and sweatpants while Bianca wore her usual body-baring attire -- a tight compression shirt and booty shorts leaving little to the imagination.

This time though, North West's right in between them ... and, we're told they decided to see the family-friendly comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Obviously, we're joking here ... the movie everyone's talking about is rated R for crude humor, language and a crazy amount of violence -- definitely a flick meant for people 17 and up.

Seems Ye decided North -- who turned 11 last month -- was ready for such adult content though ... 'cause we're also hearing they stayed for the full flick.

As we've told you ... North's really close with her dad -- rapping on tracks for his "Vultures" album and being a straight-up problem for her mom if she's not allowed to see the guy, according to Kim Kardashian.

This is the second time Ye and Bianca have hit the movies in the last few days ... remember, last week Censori and Ye went to "Fly Me to the Moon" starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson -- with Bianca wearing a see-through shirt and no bra. Yeah, everything was on full display.

