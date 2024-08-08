Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Blake Lively Goes Braless, Shows Side Boob

Blake Lively Side Boob Suits Me Well!!!

Blake Lively Goes Braless In London
Launch Gallery
Looking Lively Launch Gallery
Getty/Shutterstock

Blake Lively is living the no-bra life across the pond ... showing some serious side boob under her unbuttoned suit jacket.

The actress was oh so close to freeing the nipple Thursday in London, where she's promoting her new movie "It Ends With Us."

Getty

Blake's looking pretty damn braless under her floral suit, and left her jacket open to let imaginations run wild. Nearly nude ... tastefully done, of course.

A gust of wind almost blew Blake's cover, but she managed to keep the bits from being fully exposed. Divine intervention?

Now, a nip slip would have drawn a lot of eyeballs and attention to Blake and her movie ... but fact is, the flick is already getting plenty of looks.

blake lively britney spears side by side date swipe getty
Getty/Alamy

Blake's on a media blitz for the film, and earlier this week at the film's New York City premiere she broke out a Versace dress famously worn by Britney Spears.

The Versace dress, which Blake paid 5-figures for, was pretty revealing in its own right.

Looks like Bianca Censori has some friendly competition.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later