Blake Lively Turns Into Barbie at Movie Premiere After-Party in NYC

Blake Lively looked like she was auditioning for the role of "Barbie" in NYC Tuesday night as she decked herself out in a sexy all-pink ensemble.

The actress strolled into the Tavern On The Green restaurant in Manhattan's Central Park for the after-party of the premiere of her new film, "It Ends With Us."

But, it seemed as if Blake should have been attending the Barbie after-party in her pink corset dress with matching high heels. She also sported flashy pink droplet earrings and a silver bracelet while holding a clutch bag.

Check out the photos ... Blake is the spitting image of the famous doll and film character. You can just tell ... she loves every moment of playing Barbie as she poses for the paparazzi with her bright smile.

Earlier in the night ... at the movie premiere ... Blake wore a completely different outfit, channeling Britney Spears in a 2002 Versace butterfly dress once donned by the pop star.

During a red-carpet interview with Extra, Blake said the dress was very meaningful to her because she respects Britney in so many ways. She also noted she got her hands on the dress six months ago and was waiting for the right moment to show it off, which was Tuesday night obviously.