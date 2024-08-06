Blake Lively Channels Britney Spears at Movie Premiere With Versace Dress

Here's Blake Lively channeling Britney Spears at her movie premiere ... with a nod to one of the singer's most iconic looks.

Blake turned heads Tuesday at the "It Ends With Us" premiere in New York ... wearing a one-strap Versace dress once worn by Britney herself.

The homage to Britney comes on the heels of news about Britney's bestselling memoir being on track to be turned into a biopic.

As we first reported ... Britney's got the final say on who plays her in the movie ... which makes Blake's fashion choice here even more interesting.

Before Blake, Britney slipped into this fancy dress way back in 2002 at a Versace show in Milan, Italy.

Blake told Extra the dress means a lot to her because Britney meant a lot to her as someone who represented love, beauty, youth, hard work, determination, strength, sexuality and delicacy.

And, get this ... Blake says once the dress became available she knew she had to have it and she's been sitting on it for 6 months waiting for the perfect time to bring it out of her wardrobe.