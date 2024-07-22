Celebs Descend On 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere, Dog Steals Show

Celebrities on the East Coast are showing up in force at the premiere for the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" action flick ... but the big takeaway here is a pooch in costume.

The usual suspects like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively dressed their best for Monday's event in New York City ... but all eyes were on Dogpool.

The pooch, a Pug and Chinese Crested mix named Peggy, has a part in the movie as Dogpool ... and the pup was decked out in full costume, looking super cute and adorable!!!

Seriously, look at this little doggie ... that tongue is ready for prime time.