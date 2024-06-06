'Deadpool & Wolverine' R-Rating Doesn't Include Nudity, But Not Because of Disney

"Deadpool & Wolverine" officially secured a hard R rating -- but don't expect any sex or nudity this time around ... although, we've learned Disney isn't to blame for that.

Here's the deal ... the official MPA rating is kinda historic -- it's the first R-rated flick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and like fans were promised, it ain't for children under 17. However, eagle-eyed moviegoers noticed something was missing from this 3rd installment of the Ryan Reynolds franchise ... naked bodies.

'D & W' is rated-R for "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references" -- whereas the the previous 2 installments included nudity and sex acts.

The absence of sexual content has some 'Deadpool' diehards pointing the finger at the Mouse House, but sources with direct knowledge tell us the no-nudity aspect of the new film wasn't Disney's doing. In other words ... they didn't demand it.

We're told the new flick will be plenty raunchy, but in terms of showing off a little T&A ... our sources tell us it just didn't fit this particular story, and that's why it ain't in there.

Our sources are insistent Disney didn't meddle in the creative process for "Deadpool & Wolverine" -- even though a lot of fans assumed that might happen, because this will be the first 'Deadpool' film under the Disney umbrella.

On the contrary, the studio was totally chill -- our sources say Disney didn't cut anything from what was submitted by Ryan and co., and we're told everything the creative team wanted in there did, in fact, make it without any censoring, massaging or corporate hand-holding.