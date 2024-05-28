'Furiosa' & 'Garfield' Flops Make for Worst Memorial Day Box Office in Decades

2024 is struggling to compete with last year's impressive box office numbers ... with 2 expected blockbusters underperforming over Memorial Day weekend, doing historically bad.

A Comscore report shows "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Garfield Movie" both failed to impress this holiday weekend ... bringing in only $32 million and $31.1 million, respectively.

While 'Furiosa' did find itself in the No.1 spot ... its box office total was strikingly different than what "The Little Mermaid" brought in last year. For the record, the live-action remake brought in $117 million on its opening weekend.

Don't forget "Top Gun: Maverick" the year before that ... which brought in a record-breaking $160 million in its first four days -- with many crediting the Tom Cruise film for saving the theater business after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown business.

The Anya Taylor-Joy-led 'Mad Max' prequel reportedly is the lowest-grossing No. 1 flick for Memorial Day weekend in 29 years -- with 'Casper' still holding the title with its measly $22.5 million opening back in 1995. Now. 'Furiosa' is the second-place runner-up ... oof.

This is part of a general trend in 2024 so far ... with this year's box office numbers being relatively slow for the first few months, with star-studded films like "IF" and "The Fall Guy" both experiencing disappointing debuts.

"Dune: Part Two" has been the exception so far .. bringing in $81.5 million its first weekend in theaters -- but the viral popcorn buckets may've helped with that.

Things will hopefully pick up this summer when Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters in July ... $8 million presale tickets have already been sold, so it's looking promising so far.