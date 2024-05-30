'Deadpool & Wolverine's Naughty Popcorn Bucket Rivals 'Dune 2's Viral One

Marvel chief Kevin Feige promised a "crude and rude" popcorn bucket for "Deadpool & Wolverine" ... and, boy, did they deliver.

Ryan Reynolds revealed the new buckets on X Thursday, posting a suggestive video of a hand caressing the item ... which is shaped like Wolverine's head with its mouth wide open.

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024 @VancityReynolds

At one point, butter dribbled down the face of the popcorn bucket ... which may be too suggestive to even spell out.

RR says ... "Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛."

Anticipation for the novelty container first sparked in February ... after the teaser trailer dropped for the 3rd 'Deadpool' flick during the Super Bowl. Ryan teased online ... "Wait till you see the 'Deadpool' popcorn bucket."

Kevin then confirmed Ryan's joke wasn't a bit, sharing at CinemaCon in April that a popcorn bucket would be arriving in time for the film's July release.

The Marvel head said at the time ... "And I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say, there are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool."

Of course, this is in reference to the popcorn buckets released for "Dune 2" ... which was roasted for being surprisingly sexual -- at least that's how it was interpreted by many.

Remember, AMC dropped a bucket shaped like the movie's iconic sandworm -- textured hole and all -- prompting countless comparisons to vaginas and buttholes.