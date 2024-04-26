Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ryan Reynolds Devastated By 'Deadpool 3' Production Designer's Death

Ryan Reynolds Devastated by Crew Member's Death ... 'D&W' Team Rocked

Ryan Reynolds and the "Deadpool & Wolverine" team are reeling after a crew member died unexpectedly this week -- and the entire production is devastated ... TMZ has learned.

Ray Chan -- the movie's lead production designer and a Marvel Studios veteran -- recently passed away, which was announced on Wednesday ... much to the shock of many in the film community. Marvel addressed his death, with honcho Kevin Feige offering condolences.

Now, however, we're hearing how Reynolds himself feels about it ... and we're being told the guy is downright gutted about the sudden loss -- and that it hits close to home for him.

Our sources tell us Ryan is just one of many who are impacted by Ray's death ... as we're told the entire 'D&W' production is devastated by the loss of their beloved compatriot.

Chan's got a ton of credits under his belt, many of them in the art department for Marvel. He worked on nearly a dozen Marvel flicks, like "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame" and non-Marvel films like "National Treasure," "Nanny McPhee," "Blood Diamond" and more.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in post-production with a release date currently scheduled for July 26. Reynolds is reprising his role as the Merc with a Mouth while Hugh Jackman's jumping back in as Wolverine despite stepping away from the character in 2017 after 9 movies.

Ray is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian. No cause of death has been announced.

RIP

