TikTok Star Eva Evans, Creator of 'Club Rat,' Series Dead at 29

Eva Evans -- a popular TikTok influencer -- has died ... her sister, Lila announced on Instagram Sunday.

Lila posted a photo of Evans alongside a heartfelt caption saying she finds herself stuck between denial and acceptance ... because the family just found out her sister died yesterday.

She adds she wishes Eva were still alive because she would have the perfect words to say ... whereas Lila herself simply did not.

Lila says the family will hold a celebration of life Tuesday for Eva ... and, asked those interested to DM her so the family could get a headcount. SHe did not reveal a cause of death.

Eva's TikTok boasts just north of 300k followers, and her videos have been liked more than 13 million times.

She also created the series "Club Rat" ... a series she also starred in following an influencer who jumps back into dating after video of her breakup goes viral. The five-episode series streamed on Amazon Prime.

She also posted recently ... commenting on JoJo Siwa's new look just four days ago.

Eva was 29.