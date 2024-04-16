TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth -- famous for dishing on controversial Hollywood blind items and showbiz gossip -- has suddenly died ... something her family confirmed this week.

Kyle's sister Lindsay Roth broke the news Monday on her IG -- saying her sibling had died sometime last week ... adding a cause of death is not yet known, and that the family is still trying to process this loss.

Lindsay writes, "I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more -- she had so many gifts."

She also promised to keep everyone informed about any planned memorials ... adding, "Any prayers, thoughts, blessings, or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed."

Kyle's mother, Jacquie, also paid tribute to her late child on LinkedIn ... heartbreakingly saying, "Nothing makes sense now, and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another, please."

She adds, "She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely."

Roth amassed an impressive 175,000 TikTok following, sharing clips of herself commenting on celeb gossip and entertainment news. She was well known for beginning her clips with her signature catchphrase, "You want more? I'll give you more."

Her last clip was earlier this month, discussing Tom Sandoval and Jojo Siwa's appearance on Fox's 'Special Forces' ... and it currently has 3.2 million views. Kyle would offer up hilarious commentary and analysis on lots of different celeb-related stories ... and people loved it.

She was only 36.