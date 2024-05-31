Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Pack on PDA At Taylor Swift's Concert

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds turned their bestie Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour into quite the date night ... packing on the PDA during the singer's latest show.

The A-list couple stopped by Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Thursday to watch their close pal's concert for the second night in a row -- and they were in the mood to smooch.

RR and BL -- who were once again joined by their children James, Inez and Betty -- made the most of their night out ... as fans caught Blake and Ryan sharing a kiss while they were out in the crowd when they had a moment to themselves.

Eagle-eyed fans also clocked Blake and Ryan enjoying themselves in the VIP section, where they danced, took selfies and cuddled up with one another. The perfect night out, indeed.

Play video content

It's been a memorable time in Madrid for the Lively-Reynolds family, as Taylor made sure to shout out the stars' kids, whose names are famously included in her song "Betty" from her Grammy-winning album, "Folklore."

Taylor told the crowd ... "I have to say that on ‘Folklore,’ some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Blake was later seen mouthing the words to her kids ... pointing to her daughters as Taylor sang out their names.

Taylor, Blake and Ryan have been good friends for many years ... remember, TS even included James' voice on her 2017 anthem, "Gorgeous."

Still, this week marked the first time that Ryan has been able to attend the "Eras" tour, previously sharing on "Today" his work schedule had prevented him from attending.

Ryan confessed the rest of his family had already attended 5 or 6 times, adding ... "They love it, they’re obsessed." So, yeah the Reynolds household is definitely full of Swifties.